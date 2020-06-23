Education ministry speaks out on tribal remarks allegedly made by Bethanie teacher

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Tuesday condemned the alleged tribal remarks made on social media by a teacher from a school in Bethanie.

In a statement to the media on Tuesday the ministry said the disparaging and disrespectful posting that was allegedly done by Lukas Kampale, a teacher at Schmelenville Combined School is not only denigrating the dignity and worth of people of Nama origin, but has got the potential of disturbing the peaceful co-existence that prevailed amongst Namibian citizens hailing from diverse cultural, linguistic, tribal and race backgrounds in Bethanie and beyond.

Kampale was arrested on Saturday following his alleged slurs on social media about the Nama community and faces of assault by threat and contravention of the Racial Discrimination Act.

‘The ministry condemns this act in the strongest terms possible as something that is unacceptable and should not happen again.Threats of doing physical harm to the Nama people from a teacher who is by the way employed at a school where the absolute majority of learners enrolled are of Nama origin is unacceptable since such threats do not make any positive contribution towards nation building,’ added the ministry.

The statement said numerous calls were made by Namibians from all walks of life for the immediate termination of the employment contract of the teacher adding that some parents, caregivers and guardians of learners enrolled at the school threatened to remove their children from the school if Kampale would not be removed from the staff establishment of the school with immediate effect by the ministry.

‘However, Namibia is a Constitutional democracy where the rule of law is deemed as sacrosanct. In lieu of the fact that the rule of law is supposed to take center stage even in cases of this nature, and given that Kamapale is a Public Servant, the Ministry is obliged to follow the due process of law in dealing with this matter, as is prescribed in the Public Service Act, 1995 (Act 13 of 1995),’ adds the statement.

Further the ministry called on the aggrieved members of the !Aman Traditional Community, the !Aman Traditional Authority, the learners and staff members of Schmelenville Combined School and inhabitants of Bethanie to refrain from any activity that would disrupt, interrupt or lead to the total discontinuation of the teaching and learning process for the Grade 11 and Grade 12 learners of the school.

‘Any demonstration on the premises of the school would jeopardize the future of these learners who are going to sit for the externally-set end-of-year examinations given that the educators would not be able to complete the syllabuses of the various subjects, do a revision of the parts of the syllabus covered and prepare the learners properly for the end-of-the-year examinations through consolidating the subject content dealt with,’ the statement said.

The 24-year-old man appear in the Bethanie Magistrate’s Court on Monday were he was granted bail of N.dollars 2 000 and his case was postponed to 16 July 2020 for further investigations.

Source: Namibia Press Agency