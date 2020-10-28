Education Ministry to advertise 488 teaching posts

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Wednesday announced that 488 teaching posts will be advertised through its respective regional directorates.

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka in a media statement said part of the ministry’s efforts to improve efficiency in the use of resources an internal audit was conducted to establish the magnitude of under and over staffing of teachers in schools across the country.

The internal audit revealed that in terms of the current filled and unfilled positions, only 168 are eligible for advertisement.

However, recognising that the majority of unemployed teachers are qualified in the area of junior primary, the ministry has identified the need for 180 posts in the expansion of access to pre-primary.

“Further expansion of access is allocated another 140 posts,” said the minister.

Nghipondoka further stated that the ministry is obliged to adhere to the recruitment process as stipulated in the Recruitment Policy Framework in the public service of Namibia, noting that all vacant posts will be advertised in local print media to give equal opportunity to all aspirant graduates to apply for posts they qualify for.

She thus encouraged graduates to apply for these posts as soon as they are advertised, stating that they will not be placed by the ministry.

“The ministry will in the vacancy list advertise the posts which are currently filled by temporary teachers. The advert for these posts will run for a period of two weeks in order to speed up the recruitment process,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency