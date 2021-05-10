Education ministry to spend less on new infrastructure

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, said the ministry will trim down on the exorbitant implementation costs of capital projects by adopting new standard and affordable construction designs in future.

Nghipondoka made these remarks here on Monday during a press conference where she received a donation of Copyrights of Standard Drawing from Direct Design Lab (DDL) at the ministry’s head office.

Even though she did not reveal how much the ministry will save, she said she will take the drawings by DDL to Cabinet for discussion and approval, and if it gets approved, it will be the design that government will use for future construction, as it has the potential to save government and specifically the education ministry a lot money on new infrastructure.

“This donation comes at an opportune time when our ministry, like most government institutions, is faced with a decline in budget allocations. It further coincides with our ongoing efforts to develop an accelerated infrastructure development plan. We wish to fast track the huge backlog of basic education facilities in a manner which is qualitative, speedy, cost-effective and efficient,” said Nghipondoka.

Project Manager for DDL, Lukas Mungolo, who spoke at the same occasion, said their aim is to help government build long-lasting infrastructure that will be used by generations to come at an affordable price.

