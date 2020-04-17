Education will go ahead with online learning: Nghipondoka

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka, have repeated her call for schools to re-open on 20 April 2020, with teachers conducting online learning from wherever they are.

Nghipondoka said this on Thursday at the COVID-19 Information Center when she updated the public on the way forward for education in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.

She said even though the lock down have been extended, it will not prevent teachers from doing their work as they can do it from anywhere they are, by contacting their classes through online platforms because teachers need to be duty bound from their houses as there are travel restrictions countrywide.

“Schools are starting on 20 April 2020, teachers should move from the mode of holiday to the mode of working, but learners should stay home and get assistance from their parents and guardians,” said Nghipondaka.

She said the ministry is busy preparing educational package for learners to cater to all learners around the country, even though it might not reach every leaner.

Nghipondoka added that after the lock down from 04 May 2020, teachers will physical report for duty at their respective schools. And for learners, the ministry will wait for directives from ministry of Health and Social Services as well as World Health Organisation to give the go head for learners to return to schools.

She said the ministry is looking at providing precautionary measure to schools by giving them hand sanitizers, running water and absolution facilities for schools that do not have, but availability of fund will be a challenge.

Source: Namibia Press Agency