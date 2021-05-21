Edupreneurs project to solve challenges caused by lack of digital infrastructure

The Edupreneurs project launched through the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII), in collaboration with two Finland companies Glowdom and Eduix, will solve challenges that have risen due to the lack of digital infrastructure and personnel with digital competencies.

This is according to a media statement issued by the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Friday, which states that a lack of digital infrastructure is more exacerbated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project, which operates in partnership with National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), and the Southern Africa Innovation Support programme is a digital business ecosystem that is aimed at powering the Education Technology (EdTech) infrastructure and education software development in Southern Africa.

According to Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, EdTech infrastructure will play an important role during the COVID-19 pandemic, considering that stress levels and the mental load of individuals have increased.

“The developed information systems must help make life easier for end users. New systems must be seen as useful tools rather than an extra burden to carry. Although there are a few relevant EdTech solutions across Southern Africa, such initiatives still remain isolated, decreasing the potential of consolidating success to regional levels,” said Nghipondoka.

Manager of Entrepreneurship and Incubation at NBII, Bernice Ndungaua, highlighted that innovation is the route to follow to address the social and economic issues of a given country, and thus the need to collectively develop a culture of innovation and creativity to challenge the ’business-as-usual’ mentality. This, she said, will enable the country to introduce new or improved products or services, and processes and methods.

Source: Namibia Press Agency