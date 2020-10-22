EEFA calls on farmers to use ear tags for livestock correctly

The chairperson of the Eastern Epukiro Farmers Associations (EEFA), Katjinduu Tjahuha has called on farmers in Epukiro to place ear tags on their livestock and follow the set requirements.

Following a recent farmers’ workshop held by the Meat Board of Namibia at Omaueuonjanda, Tjahuha told Nampa most farmers do not adhere to Meat Board requirements when using ear tags on their livestock.

“It seems farmers use these ear tags when selling but they forgot that all livestock must have ear tags from six months up, including when being moved from place to another,” the chairperson said.

This is simply for livestock control purposes and is a requirement from the Animal Health Directorate, he explained.

The chairperson further added that the EEFA is in negotiations with the Meat Board to help farmers with the purchasing of ear tags.

Contacted by Nampa, Chief Animal Health Technician at Epukiro, Charmaine Kauami said farmers in the constituency must know ear tags are part of the European Union’s requirements for all countries that sell meat to them.

“This is serious. Farmers must consider the 40 days and 90 days required by law for ear tags to be in the system when selling livestock. This is good for traceability of livestock,” she said.

Kauami added that farmers must continue purchasing the ear tags while their association is busy negotiating with the Meat Board and register them after putting them on their stock.

Source: Namibia Press Agency