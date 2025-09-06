Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Eengodi: The Eengodi Constituency in the Oshikoto Region is facing a water crisis due to incomplete boreholes which have left communities in the eastern part of the constituency without access to a reliable water source.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Eengodi Councillor Protasius Neshuku stated that a contractor failed to complete the boreholes, which were intended to provide water to the villages of Oshikonde, Onelao, Otatehe, Okandjulu, and Ohailombo. “The contractor failed us and now the people are suffering. We were expecting to get access to water this year since we have the boreholes meant for desalination, but unfortunately, they are still not working,” he said.





There are plans to add two more boreholes at Evale village. Once installed, the boreholes will cater to more than 500 villagers in each village. “We do have one borehole that is 100 percent complete, but the community still has no access to it,” Neshuku added.





While waiting for the boreholes to be completed, residents are relying on traditional wells for water. Neshuku urged the government to prioritize constituencies struggling with water shortages.





Simon Nghipandulwa, the public relations officer of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform, confirmed that the ministry is aware of the situation and is trying to secure funding to complete the installations. In the meantime, the ministry’s water tanker, which usually supplies water to the area, is out of service while parts from South Africa are awaited. Nghipandulwa said once the tanker is repaired, daily water deliveries will resume.

