Eenhana residents owe council millions

Residents of Eenhana Town in the Ohangwena Region owe the council N.dollars 20 million in unpaid municipal services for the previous financial year, said the town mayor, Amos Nangolo whilst delivering his 2020/21 budget speech on Wednesday.

Nongolo said such large amount of money owed by the residents/clients is the council’s biggest challenge and makes a huge dent on ability to deliver the necessary services to the Eenhana community.

The mayor in the same vein urged the town’s finance department to come up with innovative, aggressive and customer-friendly manner of collecting or recovering the debts and to ensure that the trend of continuous debts non-payment is addressed and prevented from spreading further.

“Let us encourage our debtors to settle their debts so that we are able to sustain our operations,” urged Nangolo, adding that the council is also faced with the second challenge of trade space for the informal traders at the town.

He went on to say Eenhana has only one formal market for informal traders, which kept the council dealing with the issue of informal traders doing illegal trading in and around town.

According to Nangolo, the council has now identified various sites in the locations for the purpose of developing more open markets.

‘’We believe that such a move will ease the congestion at our open market and also help alleviate the need for more trading spaces in town,” stated the Eenhana town leader.

The town’s 2020/21 budget is N.dollars 92.1 million with its biggest chunk of N.dollars 37.5 million goes to the council’s general operating expenses and N.dollars 30.4 million set for capital projects, respectively.

Source: Namibia Press Agency