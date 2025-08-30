15 Oil Refineries Operate in Afghanistan



Cairo: Egypt has signed four agreements worth more than 340 million U.S. dollars with international energy companies to explore for oil and gas in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta, the Petroleum Ministry said on Saturday. The state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) inked these deals with prominent energy players such as Shell, Italy’s Eni, Russia’s Zarubezhneft, and Arcius Energy, a venture co-owned by Britain’s BP and the United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC. These contracts are aimed at the drilling of 10 wells, a move expected to bolster the country’s gas and oil output.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the agreements align with Egypt’s strategic objective to enhance its energy production capabilities. The ministry highlighted that two newly operational wells in the West Delta concession have already started contributing an additional 60 million cubic feet of gas per day. This development comes at a crucial time as Egypt grapples with declining gas production in recent years. The government is proactively seeking fresh investments to counteract this trend and revitalize the energy sector.

