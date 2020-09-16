EIF wins at Karlsrhue sustainable awards 2020

The Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia (EIF) won a certificate of merit for outstanding Sustainable Project Financing, recognising its success in financing climate change resilient livelihoods.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, EFI cooperate communications officer, Lot Ndamanomhata said that the fund was awarded for its exemplary financing in Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods.

‘The fund was awarded because of the projects that benefited local communities, protect the environment and ensuring sustainable development. The establishments of the products such as the financial grants, concessional loans, green soft loans scheme, sponsorship and bursaries that are all in line with the aims and objectives of the fund; which are to mobilise funding for the maintenance of an endowment fund that will generate income in perpetuity and allocate this income to activities and projects which promote the sustainable use of the environment and its natural resources as well as the maintenance of biological diversity and ecological processes,’ he said.

He added that the Fund successfully mobilised more than N.dollars 1.2 billion of investment in Namibia over the past three years. This amount is a combination of multilateral and Development Finance Institutions.

The Green Climate Fund financially supported the EIF with an amount of N.dollars 560 million in grants for climate change adaptation interventions in Namibia.

In 2018, the French Development Agency invested N.dollars 800 million through Sustainable Utilisation of Natural Resource and Energy Financing program, which is a three year initiative dedicated to promoting new renewable energy finance.

‘To date, more than 238 000 people have benefited and continue to benefit from the different projects managed under the EIF. Overall, the fund has performed exceptionally well with regards to resource mobilisation and implementation of projects and monitoring of those projects to ensure that they are carried out in line with requirements of funds to meet its vision and mission as an institution that was created to compliment the constitution in the provision of ensuring sustainable development through our resources as Namibians and ensuring that environmental sustainability is at the core of the development effort that comes through the interventions made by the fund,’ he added.

The Karlsruhe Sustainable Finance Award honours financial institutions or organisations and Presidents or Chief Executive Officers with significant contributions to the field of sustainable banking and finance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency