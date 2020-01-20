Eight people arrested for allegedly possessing drugs, appear in court

Eight of the people arrested here on Friday during a police operation for allegedly dealing in dependence producing drugs made their first appearance in two different cases at the Rehoboth Magistrates Court on Monday.

In the first case Christo Van Wyk, 32, Dirk Coetzee, 33, Chantelle Van Wyk, 25, Andelien Titus,23, a 17-year-old minor, Adriaan Coetzee, 26, and Marchet Van Wyk appeared before Magistrate Desmond Beukes on charges of dealing in dependence drugs and possession of dependence producing substance and were denied bail. The matter was postponed to 28 January for fixing of the trial date.

The minor was however released in the care of his guardian.

The seven suspects are accused of dealing in dependence drugs and being in possession of dependence producing drugs after a police operation produced 20 full mandrax tablets worth N.dollars 2 400 at about 18h00 on Friday at Block F.

The six are being held at the Rehoboth police holding cells.

Public Prosecutor Rosalia Aihuiki represented the State in the matter.

In the second case, 22-year-old Ni Carlio Fraygang appeared before Magistrate Beukes on charges of dealing in dependence drugs and possession of dependence producing substance. He was denied bail and the case was postponed to 26 February for further investigations and for him to obtain legal representation.

The incident happened at Block D at about 16h00 on Friday.

On the first charge, Fraygang is accused of allegedly wrongfully and unlawfully dealing in dependence producing drugs, while the second charge said that he allegedly wrongfully and unlawfully had in his possession or use a prohibited dependence producing drug or plant from which such a drug can be manufactured and was allegedly found with 60 bankies/small parcels of skunk or cannabis weighing 120 grams and worth N.dollars 6 000.

Aihuiki represented the State in the matter.

Fraygang is being held at the Rehoboth Police holding cells. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency