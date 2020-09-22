Eight suspects arrested for wildlife crimes

Eight suspects were arrested for possessing controlled wildlife products between 14 and 20 September 2020.

This is according to the weekly wildlife crime report for the period under review as issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism.

The report said the suspects were arrested for wildlife products such as impala, duiker and lechwe carcasses, as well as Egyptian geese and guinea fowl.

It said Angels Masilani and Lifasi Muchelo, a Zambian national (ages not disclosed), were arrested on 16 September at Ngoma in the Zambezi Region for allegedly being found in possession of rhino horn, an impala carcass, Egyptian geese, guinea fowl, a hunting rifle and ammunition.

They were charged with contravening Section 26 of Nature Conservation of 1975, as amended Act 3 of 2017, and Section 22 and 33 of Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996 in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on 17 September 2020.

On the same day, Pombili Migela (aged not disclosed) was arrested at Omungwelume in the Ohangwena Region for allegedly possessing a rhino horn. He was charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife and Products Act and appeared in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, Erastus Simeon and Tsingwalulu Kiinge were arrested at Okahao in the Omusati Region on 18 September for allegedly possessing one live pangolin.

The report indicated that the accused persons were charged with contravening the Controlled Wildlife Products Act of 2008 as amended, Act of 6 of 2017 and were granted bail on 20 September, however, they failed to appear before the court and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Outapi Magistrate’s Court.

The report further said Sydney Mupetami, Festus Ochurub and Mathias Uixab (ages not disclosed) were arrested on 19 September for allegedly possessing four duiker carcasses, two hunting rifles, ammunition and a vehicle at Tsumeb in the Oshikoto Region.

The suspects appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court on 20 September and were charged with contravening Section 26 of Nature Conservation 4 of 1975, as amended Act 3 of 2017, and contravening Section 22 and 33 of the Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996.

“For all the cases registered, the arrests or seizures were made by a combination of law enforcement agencies – the Namibian Police Force, Namibian Defence Force, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism and private agencies,” the statement noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency