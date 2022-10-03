eight-year-old boy died instantly in the early hours of Sunday when a pickup truck he was travelling in overturned on the C42 road east of Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the child has been identified as Tjimbinondjoo Kaverua.

His next of kin have been informed of his death, she added.

The police officer stated that four occupants, including the driver, were in the vehicle which was traveling from Okakarara to Otumborombonga village.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency