Eighteen arrested for wildlife crimes

18 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in wildlife crimes between 06 and 12 January 2020.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism in its latest wildlife crime statistics report issued on Monday, said five new cases were also registered during the period under review.

15 suspects were apprehended in connection with rhino poaching or trafficking, including cases of conspiracy of rhino poaching.

The report, compiled in collaboration with the Namibian Police Force's Protected Resources Division, further disclosed that two pangolin skins and six rhino horns were confiscated during the same period.

Two firearms, 17 pieces of ammunition and three vehicles were also seized.

It also said Mbayenovantu Katiti, who was charged with disregarding the Controlled Wildlife Product and was found in possession of six pieces of elephant tasks last year, was on 09 January 2020 granted bail of N.dollars 4000.

Nafimane Hafeni and Fillipus Veeteni were arrested after they were found in possession of one elephant tusk, both remain in police custody.

Source: Namibia Press Agency