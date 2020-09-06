Eiseb scoops NAMA 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award

The 2020 Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award on pianist Dennis Eiseb.

The show, in the form of a virtual broadcast for the first time, took place over the weekend from the capital.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved for an artist who has achieved legendary music status over his/her lifetime and has contributed immensely to the Namibian music industry.

Eiseb is a music producer, musical director, and a Jazz pianist. He graduated from the University of Namibia with an Honours Degree in performing arts and is a Music Lecturer at the College of the Arts.

“As a young boy, I used to play traditional music on guitar with my uncles. Music was always in me,” he said.

At the same occasion, during the second delivery of the eight-weekend show, Centerpiece, who hails from Rehoboth, won the Best Single for his song ‘Tonight’, while Ou Billem scooped the Best Traditional award for his song ‘Ti-E’

Maranatha, who is no stranger to the NAMA stage, had to fence off rather stiff competition from the likes of Effy and Joharetha to scoop the Best Gospel award for her song ‘Yahweh’

The NAMAs finale will be held over a period of eight weekends, with the next concert scheduled for 11-12 September 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency