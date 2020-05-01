Ekutu Latika informal market re-opens at Walvis Bay

The Walvis Bay Municipality has re-opened the popular and biggest Ekutu Latika informal market to traders, after weeks of disinfecting and cleaning.

The market which catered to 408 traders before it was shut down during the lockdown, is the only trading area that has been opened for trading currently at the town.

In an update during a weekly media briefing with the Erongo Governor here on Friday, Walvis Bay Deputy Mayor Penelope Martin-Louw said that the market currently only consists of 144 stalls.

“Only 127 out of the 408 registered traders qualify to trade in terms of the listed products to be offered for sale as contained in the applicable Regulations and Ministerial Directive, however ” she noted.

There are 10 other informal markets at which only 20 traders qualify to trade.

The deputy mayor added that from the total number of all traders who qualify to trade, only 51 traders have been registered to start trading and have been issued with trading identity cards (IDs).

“The rest of the qualifying traders are faced with challenges of not having stock readily available to start trading.

Trading registration and the issuance of trading IDs will thus be an on-going process as the traders obtain their stock items.”

Facilities available at Ekutu now include separate entrance and exit points, shaded and properly demarcated stalls, water and electricity connections and supply points, ablution, refuse removal skip and customer serving and waiting areas.

The deputy mayor added that only a total of 20 customers are allowed inside the facility at any given time.

“In case the number of qualifying traders increases, we will implement a rotational schedule to give all qualifying traders an opportunity to trade,” she stated.

Four out of six open markets in Swakopmund are also ready to be open to traders according to the town’s Mayor Nehemia Salomon.

The mayor said that markets with permitting spaces allowing for social distancing as well as ablution facilities will be utilised by traders, while markets such as the DRC and one of the several open markets in Mondesa will require preliminary planning to cater for a temporary period.

Source: Namibia Press Agency