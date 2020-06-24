Electoral Commission of Namibia is ready to deliver credible regional and local authority elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is ready to deliver credible regional and local authority elections later this year despite threats posed by COVID-19 to the electoral process.

Chief Electoral Officer Theo Mujoro told Nampa the elections will be transparent, free and fair, while safety protocols to prevent the ECN from being a COVID-19 spreading agent are high on the agenda.

ECN has devised a COVID-19 mitigation strategy to that effect and will amongst others procure thermo-guns to take the temperatures of participants, face masks, hand sanitisers and demarcation barriers that will be used at all polling stations.

The presence of the COVID-19 pandemic means funds to mitigate its spread have to be set aside, Mujoro said.

He noted that COVID-19 mitigation measures will be observed throughout the entire electoral process, including voter education.

An additional cost will also come in the form of procuring ballot papers as Namibia reverts to the use of traditional ballot papers as opposed to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), following a Supreme Court judgement which ruled the use of EVMs without a voter verifiable paper trial unconstitutional.

Source: Namibia Press Agency