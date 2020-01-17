Electronic voting machines without verifiable paper trails by the Electoral Commission on Namibia during the November 2019 elections came under fire in the Supreme Court

The use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) without verifiable paper trails by the Electoral Commission on Namibia (ECN) during the November 2019 elections, came under fire in the Supreme Court today.

At the beginning of the legal battle over the use of the EVMs and in his heads of argument, Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett attacked the provisions of Section 97 of the Electoral Act of 2004, which allows the ECN to use the machines without verifiable paper trails.

The use of the electronic voting machines without verifiable paper trails during the November 2019 presidential election has affected the credibility of the Namibian electoral process in general.

The ECN, when they purchased these electronic voting machines from India without a single verifiable paper trail, did not at all take into consideration all the checks and balances in respect of the use of these machines, he said.

According to Gauntlett, there was deliberate non-compliance by the ECN with the principle provisions of Section 97 of the Electoral Act of 2004 when the electoral body bought these machines without verifiable paper trails and used them in elections over the past few years.

Source: Namibia Press Agency