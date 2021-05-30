Elephant tusk seized from two suspected dealers at Gam

A freshly removed elephant tusk was on Saturday night seized from two men who allegedly tried to sell it to an undercover police officer at Gam settlement in the Tsumkwe Constituency.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the two men are residents of Gam and are aged 23 and 38 years.

“Our police officers arrested them during a deal last night at 21h00, and the elephant tusk they wanted to sell was also seized,” she said.

Its real value is yet to be determined as police investigations in the matter had just begun, Mbeha added.

The duo is expected to appear in the Tsumkwe Periodical Court on charges of dealing and/or possession of a prohibited game products on Monday.

Police investigations continue

Source: Namibia Press Agency