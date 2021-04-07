Eleven-year-old boy drowns in pond at Karibib: NamPol

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Karibib on Tuesday, the Namibian Police have reported.

According to an incident report availed to Nampa, he was a Grade 6 learner at Ebenezer Primary School, where he lived in the hostel. He reportedly left the hostel without permission with his friends aged between nine and 15 years to swim in the pond about one kilometre north of Karibib.

“He is alleged to have jumped into the pond while the friends allegedly told him not to do so. After a brief struggle, he descended below the surface of the water and did not resurface. Members of the Namibian Police retrieved the body of the deceased,” the report said.

The boy’s body was taken to the Usakos State Hospital for certification and autopsy, it added.

The next of kin of the deceased were informed and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency