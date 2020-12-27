Eleven-year-old girl allegedly raped repeatedly in Rehoboth: NamPol

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped on numerous occasions by three male suspects in Rehoboth between June and December this year.

According to a Namibian Police Force crime report issued on Sunday, the rapes reportedly occurred in the Block E residential area.

The suspects aged 48, 57 and 76 have been arrested and police investigations continue.

The police also reported that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown male suspect behind the Otjikoto Secondary School in Tsumeb on Christmas day.

According to the police, the victim and her two siblings had gone to collect firewood when the suspect started chasing them and threatening them with a machete.

The victim was rescued by her parents, who were alerted by her siblings.

Meanwhile in Rundu, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped by two male suspects on Christmas day. The suspects, aged 18 and 26 years old, have been arrested. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency