Employers urged to provide psychological support to workers

The ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation is urging all employers to provide psychological support to their workers when they return to work after the lock down.

This is indicated in a report prepared by the ministry titled “workplace preparedness, return Namibia to work” and guidelines for COVID-19 2020, and it was availed to the media on Thursday at the ministry’s premises in Windhoek.

The report says that, it will be good for employers to talk to their employees and address matters of stress, psychological risks, violence and harassment at work place when all employees have returned and companies are fully fledged.

It says that most employees, especial those that have been at the front-line during the pandemic might face discrimination from their colleagues and society at large, as people might be scared that they contracted the virus and they might affect them. Therefore it is important to make everyone at work understand that their colleagues are Corona virus free and they are not danger to anyone.

The World Health Organisation in collaboration with International Labour Organisation have recommended that governments around the world, should encourage employers in their countries to give their workers psychological support session to reassure workers are protected mental and physical, plus good communication with up to date information.

“A checklist should be provided to assess personal strengths, limitations and recognize signs of stress and burnout. Regulate rest periods for taking sufficient rest breaks during the work day, and the opportunities to promote physical health,” reads the report.

It added that psychological support is also needed for workers to share their fears and worries confidentially, as it can help for campaign against stigma. And this can be done with supervisors, managers and social workers.

it is also recommended that employers develop a risk communication to develop emergency communication plans, which should include a task team for answering workers’ concerns either telephonic or internet, because it can help maintain regular communication with workers representatives, customers and members of the public.

Source: Namibia Press Agency