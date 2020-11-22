Enough is enough from Swapo: Tjaronda

An independent candidate vying for the Epukiro Constituency councillor position, Sandie Tjaronda, said 30 years of empty promises from the Swapo Party are enough for Epukiro residents.

Speaking at his last rally in Omaueuonjanda on Saturday, Tjaronda charged that the ruling Swapo Party failed to foster development in the constituency for the past 30 years.

“The time for change is now, we cannot be lied to for 30 years and still remain underdeveloped, it’s enough,” said the independent candidate.

Tjaronda added that he is the only person that can bring development in Epukiro considering his work experience in civil society-based organisations, sports leadership and anti-stock theft organisations amongst others.

“Areas such as health, vocational education, electrification, agriculture, network coverage, roads and resources management amongst others will receive my utmost attention,” said Tjaronda.

He further said that Swapo is lying to the people that an independent candidate will not have support from Government.

“They are talking about my backbone and where I will get money and support from for development. What about Swapo who got Government support for 30 years but no development is taking place in Epukiro?”

He continued: “There are international agencies that I am sure will assist me in helping the constituency to grow. I will travel abroad with my people and will work closely with all traditional leaders in Epukiro,” Tjaronda emphasised.

Futhermore, the councillor candidate said that he will create a ‘state of constituency address’ during his tenure.

“People need to hear first-hand on the developmental progress of their constituency,” explained Tjaronda.

Epukiro Constituency has been a Swapo stronghold for the past 30 years since independence.

Source: Namibia Press Agency