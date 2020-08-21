Environment ministry cautions on veld fires

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has appealed to members of the public to assist in preventing unwanted veld fires.

In a media statement issued on Friday, the ministry’s Chief Public Relations Officer Romeo Muyunda said during the fire season which normally starts in July, uncontrolled fires pose a threat to everyone’s lives, property and the environment, therefore it is important for the public to take the necessary precautions to avoid veld fires.

The statement said to prevent unwanted fires, people should behave responsibly when making fires, parents should guide children to avoid making fire without supervision and where required, preventative measures should be applied to stop fires from spreading to unintended places.

“Smokers should put their cigarette out completely before throwing it away. When using fire to clear a specific area ensure that relevant officials are informed such as nature conservation, forestry officials and the Namibian Police Force,” said the statement.

It further urged all farmers and charcoal producers to take the necessary precaution to avoid veld fires, noting that above-average rainfall was received countrywide during the rainy season resulting in increased fuel loads of grass and herbaceous biomass relative to the rainy season.

“These conditions will exacerbate fire behaviour intensify, flammability rate of spread especially during the upcoming dry, hot season which is commonly known as the fire season and there is always the danger of veld fires on farms where charcoal is produced,” it said.

The statement further urged charcoal producers to apply clustered burner systems on each farm to reduce veld fire outbreaks from the beginning of August to December annually.

Source: Namibia Press Agency