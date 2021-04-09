Environment ministry introduces new park entrance fees

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has introduced new park entrance and conservation fees for visitors, effective 01 April 2021.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, the ministry indicated that due to a shortfall in resources needed to conserve wildlife and maintain infrastructure in national parks, there was a need to revise the parks and conservation fees.

It further indicated that Namibia’s park fees, which have not been adjusted since 2005, are the lowest in the Southern African Development Community.

The entrance and conservation fees structure differ from park to park, with prices ranging from N.dollars 10 to N.dollars 700.

“The combined fee of conservation and park entrance fees are affordable and based on market related prices. The ministry consulted with stakeholders in the tourism industry in developing the new fee structure,” it said.

It explained that the conservation fee will go towards the Game Product Trust Fund, which is used for the management and maintenance of infrastructure in national and game parks.

It will also be used for wildlife conflict mitigation and preventative measures, wildlife protection as well as law enforcement.

Namibia has 20 national parks.

Source: Namibia Press Agency