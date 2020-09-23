Environment Ministry launches hygiene awareness campaign

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) on Wednesday launched a hygiene awareness campaign aimed at transforming people’s mindset on the importance of having a clean environment.

The campaign kicking off on 23 September to 31 March 2021 is under the National Clean-up campaign launched in 2018 by the Head of State, which the MEFT coordinates annually.

Speaking at the launch here, Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said due to the coronavirus pandemic the ministry has embarked on public awareness to address the challenge of irresponsible waste disposal in the country.

“There is a need to sensitize our people on the importance of having a cleaner environment. This should also include the effects of disposing of waste irresponsibly to our health, social and economic wellbeing,” said Shifeta.

He noted that the ministry has identified lack of understanding as one of the many factors leading people to litter and dispose of waste in an undesirable way, hence the campaign seeks to address the information and capacity gaps that exist by targeting specific segments of society for everyone to be on par in both understanding and efforts to keep Namibia clean.

“It must be noted that this year we will not have a dedicated national clean-up day, but individuals, groups and institutions may conduct clean-up activities any day of the campaign period and beyond, provided safety measures against the pandemic are put in place,” he said.

He said the ministry is developing exciting interactive platforms through which the public is encouraged to participate using virtual platforms such as social media.

Shifeta further noted that the ministry also identified a lack of waste management infrastructure and services in various towns and settlements to encourage responsible disposal of waste, adding that this poses a challenge for the public to heed to the ministry’s call of responsible waste disposal.

“I urge municipalities, town councils and local authorities to invest in waste disposal infrastructure and services in and around their areas of jurisdiction. We can’t expect people not to litter but there are no disposal facilities conveniently available,” said Shifeta.

Source: Namibia Press Agency