Environment Ministry to put down problematic hippo in Kavango West

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has decided to put down a hippo bull that has been terrorising villagers at Siya village in the Kavango West Region.

The hippo chases after villagers when they fetch water in the Kavango River at the village situated some 130 kilometres east of Nkurenkuru.

It also attacked six-year-old Jacob Kandjimi last week while he was swimming in the Kavango River. Kandjimi who was admitted to the Rundu State Hospital with serious injuries to his left leg.

Control warden in the Ministry of Environment here, Erwin Tjikuua, told Nampa on Monday an investigation carried out last week found that there are two bulls in the area. Only one of the hippos is however deemed problematic and it was resolved that the animal be put down as soon as possible.

“We are handling the situation and we are only resolving some logistics for the animal to be put down before it causes more problems,” said Tjikuua.

He further noted that the two bulls appear to have been chased away from their bloat and are now just wandering around.

Hippos are regarded as being very dangerous due to their aggressive and unpredictable nature.

Source: Namibia Press Agency