Epukiro Masters win Legends tournament

Epukiro Masters Club won the first edition of the Legends Old Bones football and netball tournament held at Okakarara on Saturday.

The competition, held under the auspices of the Okakarara Regional Sports Office, attracted three football teams from Epukiro, Gobabis and the host Okakarara, and was played on a round-robin basis at the Okakarara Sports Stadium.

Otjiwarongo legends failed to turn up for the tournament.

In the first game Epukiro Masters crushed their Okakarara counterparts with a 3-0 score line.

Gobabis legends went on to humiliate Okakarara Old Bones 3-0 in the second game.

Epukiro Masters then won the football competition with a better goals difference after a one-all stalemate against Gobabis Masters.

Epukiro Masters pocketed N.dollars 3 000, a trophy plus 20 gold medals, while their opponents from Gobabis took home N.dollars 2 000 and 20 silver medals as runners-up.

Furthermore, Epukiro Masters ladies won the netball competition after defeating Okakarara 28-15.

In the women’s football competition, Okahandja women’s team won the first place with nine points.

It competed against their counterparts from Otjiwarongo and Okakarara in a robin-robin format.

Okakarara ladies came second with six points and Otjiwarongo third with one point.

Winners in women categories received medals and various prizes.

