Epukiro school re-opens despite infrastructure woes

Despite an avalanche of challenges ranging from dilapidated building facilities to wrecked toilets, the Epukiro Post 3 Senior Secondary School (EPSSS) opened its doors for education purposes in the face of COVID-19 pandemic.

This is following a government directive that grade 11 and 12 resume face to face teaching on 03 June 2020.

The school is said to continue with teaching and learning, despite the health risks posed to learners and teachers being visible.

In a recent interview with Nampa, the school principal Sagarias Uanivi said the school is complying with corona virus (COVID-19) measures.

“We have started well with our 127 learners in both grades and the COVID-19 rules are adhered to by learners, teachers and all staff members at this school,” Uanivi said.

The principal added that the school bought three reusable masks and sanitizers for learners and teachers.

“We also have two thermos guns that will be used for the testing of temperature at school and hostel premises,” Uanivi added.

He further added that the school is under construction, ablution facilities will be given special attention during this construction phase as this is one of the oldest school in Namibia.

“The new ablution block will be added to current two at the school for learners to help maintaining the hygienic situation and COVID-19 measures.

We are maintaining the social distance and I’ am glad that everyone at the school is complying at the moment,” the principal explained.

EPSSS is the only secondary school in Epukiro constituency and suited about 138 kilometers east of Gobabis in Omaheke region.

