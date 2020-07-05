Epukiro school unveiled water tanks and classrooms

Epukiro Post 3 Secondary School in Omaueuonjanda on Saturday unveiled water tanks and two classrooms after several reports of water scarcity at the school.

The tanks, with a capacity of 30 000 litres, were donated by the Epukiro constituency office, while the classrooms were constructed by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

Speaking to Nampa at the unveiling ceremony, school principal, Sagarias Uanivi, said the availability of water at the school will help in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Water is a basic need, maintaining hygiene requires water and thus, we have to applaud the constituency office for rescuing our school. At least we can survive for two days if the water from the main supply is gone,” Uanivi said.

The principal added that current constructions works at school might require a huge quantity of water, thus the three tanks might help in that regard.

Uanivi told Nampa that the two fully furnished classes will be used by grade 12 learners.

“Our classes are already congested with 50 learners per class, these new classrooms will ease pressure as we are also adhering to COVID-19 preventative measures,” the principal said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency