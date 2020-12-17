Epukiro tournament set to commence on weekend

Epukiro ‘s annual December football and netball tournament will start on Saturday at Okovimburu Sports Stadium in Omaheke Region.

The tournament, held under the auspices of Epukiro Sports Council (ESC), will see various village teams in Epukiro constituency competing for top honours.

ESC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kuveri Tjonga told Nampa in an interview recently that the knockout competition will be played over for two weekends and that N.dollars 45 000 prize money, trophies and medals will be up for grabs.

‘Football teams will vie for N.dollars 30 000 whereas netball will compete for N.dollars 15 000,’ he said.

The PRO said they expect many village teams in the tournament and thus COVID-19 health protocols will be highly considered.

‘Health is a priority. We will observe all required health protocols and we will have assistance from Namibian Police Force throughout the competition,’ Tjonga added.

Otjozondjima won the football competition last year, while Okomumbonde-based Eastern Swallows are the defending champion in netball category.

The tournament is expected to end on 26 December 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency