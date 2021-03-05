Epupa Investment Technology on Friday donated food items to the Blouwes Primary School’s community hostel in the ||Kharas Region.

The food items handed over through the office of the ||Kharas governor included maize meal, cooking oil, canned fish, sugar, and flour valued at N.dollars 10 000.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, school principal Andy Gariseb extended a word of gratitude to Epupa, adding that the donation will go a long way in helping as the school has not received its subsidy from the government and continues to face a shortage of food.

“This donation is highly appreciated, thank you Epupa and the governor for facilitating this donation, so that we are able to feed our learners while we wait on the subsidy from government,” he said.

The school has 135 learners of which 100 reside in the hostel.

||Kharas Governor, Aletha Frederick, thanked the company for honouring its social corporate responsibility.

“The school principal approached my office for assistance because as we all know the government subsidy comes later in the year and the school has to see where they can get food in the first few months. We are really grateful for the positive response from Epupa,” said Frederick.

