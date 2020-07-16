Erastus Uutoni urges local authorities to avail affordable land to entities that are able to build houses for residents

Minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni on Wednesday urged local authorities to avail affordable land to entities that are able to build houses for residents.

Speaking during a site handover for the construction of 72 houses at Karibib, Uutoni said ‘It cannot be correct that government-owned institutions established with the sole purpose of building affordable houses are struggling to acquire land from local authorities.’

The project, valued at N.dollars 21.7 million, was established through a partnership between the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) and private sector.

An additional four houses valued at N.dollars 1.6 million have also been constructed in Omaruru through the same joint venture.

NHE Board Deputy Chairperson Aisha Isaaks said it is through such partnerships that more is achieved with less through commitment.

The project is expected to be completed in seven months.

Source: Namibia Press Agency