Erongo exploring ways to increase State hospital capacity

The Erongo Regional Health Directorate is exploring the possibility of increasing the region’s health facility capacity in order to cope with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

In an interview with the media over the weekend, Chief Medical Officer Leonard Kabongo said the Swakopmund State Hospital is trying to change the flow of patients within the hospital.

“We are thinking of perhaps moving around some departments within the hospital by de-escalating the curve at the primary health care level and creating more space in the State hospital for more COVID-19 patients,” Kabongo noted.

One of the wards the hospital is looking at turning into a COVID-19 ward would be the paediatric ward, which could be moved to either one of the clinics in Tamariskia or Mondesa.

“There is also option B, which would look at converting the casualty consulting rooms at the State hospital into the paediatric ward or actually using the consulting rooms as COVID-19 corners.”

The hospital currently has 60 beds in the COVID-19 ward, which is often full to capacity.

“In terms of oxygen supply, efforts were made to convert some of the blocks into COVID-19 wards and oxygen points were also created. We are however looking at adding more or less 20 additional oxygen points in the hospital,” Kabongo said.

Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope noted that Erongo, through a task force, is assessing the region’s needs in terms of how much oxygen and hospital beds are needed and how much should be acquired, as well as financial implications involved.

“We will only know how to tackle the issue once this assessment has been thoroughly done,” Itope said.

He added that the region also needs to look at long-term plans to acquire oxygen, such as setting up its own oxygen plant to avoid importing it from other towns.

“Getting oxygen cylinders from Windhoek every day is too costly and dangerous, so we need to think of how we can generate our own oxygen in order to save money and time and ultimately, save people’s lives.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency