Erongo pensioners get Christmas treats

The Walvis Bay Municipality donated Christmas parcels to over 1000 senior citizens in the town over the weekend.

The handing over, which was made possible through the Mayoral Relief Fund and other different donors, according to Mayor Alderman Wilfried Immanuel, was aimed at giving back and meeting some exceptional people who over the years have shaped and contributed to the establishment and prosperity of Walvis Bay.

The senior community of Walvis Bay should be treated with love and respect at all times, not only because they are elderly, but because they are the ones that paved the way for us and for future generations to come.

They have planted seeds and laid a firm foundation on which we can continue to build and shape our country and we should always show our appreciation to them, Wilfried noted.

The elderly expressed gratitude towards the gesture and hoped for more donors to come on board for next year's function.

Among the elderly who received the hampers was 99 year old Rosalia Naikuva, who was also one of the oldest citizen at the event.

Meanwhile, the Erongo Marine Enterprises (EME), also as part of its annual Christmas charity outreach, donated food parcels to close to 260 elders in Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Henties Bay.

The company also handed out Christmas gifts to 32 orphaned children at the Happy Land Day Care and Kindergarten in Henties Bay and donated an additional N. dollars 10,000 to the Jonah orphanage Home in Walvis Bay.

EME Managing Director Martha Uumati during the handovers said that although the company cannot reach out to everyone, it tries to make a small impact in different regions throughout Namibia with food parcels during this time every year.

Last year the company distributed food parcels to the elderly of the Hardap, Otjozundjupa and Kunene regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency