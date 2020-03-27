Erongo Region constructing COVID-19 hospital ward

The construction of a COVID-19 hospital ward, aimed at curbing the virus in Erongo Region is currently underway at Walvis Bay, with the oxygen and suction plant already completed.

The N. dollars 6 million initiative is coordinated by the Walvis Bay Urban Constituency Disaster Risk Management Committee (CDRMC), chaired by councillor Knowledge Ipinge.

During the ground-breaking ceremony here on Thursday, Ipinge said that the 150 bed facility will be constructed from prefabricated containers and would be complete in about three weeks.

“The initial plan was for the Ministry of Works to build a 20 bed structure but after we took to the field doing research and resource mobilisation, Welwitschia Hospital also who had the same vision.

The resource mobilisation paved the way for us to merge the two initiatives and rather put together resources to build one facility,” Ipinge told Nampa.

The ward is being constructed behind the Walvis Bay State hospital and will have ventilators, ablution facilities as well staff accommodation.

The business community and Walvis Bay Municipality are also part of the project, to ensure its success.

“The CDRMC must promote an integrated and coordinated system of disaster risk management in its constituency by the sectoral ministries and other role-players involved in the disaster risk management and amongst communities,” Iipinge said.

Chairperson of Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Walvis Bay Branch Johnny Doeseb expressed gratitude to the committee spearheading the project, noting that it is a very big step

“Business communities have come out very strongly to support this initiative by donating labour, material and money to ensure that this facility becomes a centre of hope for our community members as we cannot afford to lose not even one life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Erongo Region Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua also announced the establishment of two isolation centres in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, which will each consist of 75 beds, ventilators, sanitising material and other essentials.

This, according to the governor, is to prepare the region in an event where cases are detected in the region.

There are currently no reported positive COVID-19 cases in the region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency