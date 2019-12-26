Erongo Region welcomes 16 Christmas babies

A total of 16 babies were born on Christmas day, with the first one, a baby girl, delivered at around 00h23 in the Swakopmund State Hospital.

Altogether, eight healthy babies, five boys and three girls were delivered at the hospital.

Another three babies were delivered at the Walvis Bay State Hospital, where the first baby, a girl was born at 07h30.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, nurse on duty Belinda Ganases said that the second babies who were both male were delivered at 12h40 and 17h45 respectively.

Three mothers also welcomed their Christmas babies at the Usakos State Hospital as from 01h33.

According to Nurse Secilia Shilongo in another interview with Nampa, the last baby of the day was born at around 19h50.

Omaruru also delivered one baby at 03h00 according to Nurse Selma Josephat.

No babies were born at Welwitchia Hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency