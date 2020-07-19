Etameko Cycling Club amateur series kicks-off

The first of its kind Etameko Cycling Club amateur series kicked off here on Sunday, with 25 riders competing in the different categories of the race.

The club, which works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in 2018 and is involved in competitive and non-competitive cycling.

On Sunday, Etameko hosted its first amateur cycling race of a series which saw upcoming riders competing in 10, 20 and 30 kilometre (km) races on the Matchless route outside Windhoek.

The series will host a race each month, where winners will be collecting points from the five races, with the winner of the series being crowned in November 2020.

In an interview with Nampa on Sunday, Etameko Cycling Club communications officer, Jacob Kiyola, said he was happy with the first race of the series and are now looking forward to their second race, which will be held in August.

“Today we had one of the youngest riders who was seven years old and competed in the 10km race. Our goal going forward is to see more young people competing in this event because they are the future of the sport and we also want cycling to grown in the neighbourhoods where people think cycling is an exclusive sport,’ he said

Source: Namibia Press Agency