Ethanol can only be imported by those licensed – Finance ministry

The disposal and use of the ethyl alcohol can only be done by the licensees and registrants under the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act, the Ministry of Finance has announced.

The ministry said those who are licensed or registered to dispose or use ethyl alcohol are subjected to approval by the Commissioner for Customs and Excise.

In a public notice shared with the media on Tuesday, the ministry said its Directorate of Customs and Excise has observed an influx of importation of Ethyl Alcohol (ethanol) into the country, adding that various traders have been importing ethanol into the country for various reasons but mainly for the production of COVID-19 related products.

The ministry said it wishes to remind all importers, manufacturers and distributors that ethanol must be classified under the Harmonised System Code Heading 2207 or Tariff Item 104.21.01/03 and payment of excise duties on Ethyl Alcohol (ethanol) must be made.

‘The 2020/2021 duty rates for ethanol were published in Government Gazette, any deviation from the classification of ethanol will be regarded as misclassification on which penalties will be incurred by traders in terms of the Customs and Excise Act No. 20 of 1998,’ said the notice.

The ministry urged all importers, exporters, manufactures and distributors of ethyl alcohol to comply and register with the directorate of customs and excise as importers, manufacturers and distributors within the next three months.

The notice further said all importers, manufactures and distributors when registering should submit proof of registration with trade or BIPA, proof of physical address, description of goods to be manufactured, details of licensed suppliers and comprehensive manufacturing process of the respective product.

‘Importers, exporters, manufactures and distributors are urged to comply with the provisions of Customs and Excise Act to avoid consequences of non-compliance,’ adds the notice.

