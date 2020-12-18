EU avails N.dollars 3.5 million grant to Save The Rhino Trust

The European Union (EU) has availed N.dollars 3.5 million to the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) to support the local communities in protecting the world’s last free ranging black rhino and the sustainability of initiatives that bring revenue to these communities.

According to a media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday, the two-year project will train and equip SRT trackers and rhino rangers to continue monitoring and protecting the rhinos in the Kunene and Erongo regions of Namibia.

“SRT works tirelessly to protect the last free-roaming population of black rhinos left in the world. The black rhino is a critically endangered species. Covering an area of 25 000 km2, SRT’s trackers come from local communities and possess a deep knowledge of rhinos and their surroundings. Their skills are tested during long patrols, on foot in an area with no national park status, no fences and no controls over who enters and exits,” the statement reads.

The rhino ranger program has been noted as one of the most innovative community-based rhino conservation initiatives in Africa. The approach of incentivising local participation in conservation has contributed significantly to the reduction of poaching in the landscape and income from rhino monitoring has provided a sustainable form of alternative livelihood income for the approximately 50 community-based rhino rangers currently working in the region, it adds.

In the statement, the Chief Executive Officer of SRT, Simson Uri hob said; “I am very impressed with the way that conservation in Namibia is moving and the support shown to us, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. The partnership comes at a pivotal moment because it allows us to continue our important work when a reduction of funding for many conservation initiatives means that poaching is likely to increase.”

EU Ambassador to Namibia, Sinikka Antila, said in the same statement that Namibia is an acknowledged pioneer in the sustainable management of wildlife and has had great success through its community-based natural resource management approach.

‘The EU is delighted to be a partner in supporting the SRT through the projects. We are confident that this grant will build and expand on the excellent work already being done by them in rhino monitoring and developing conservancies,’ she said.

