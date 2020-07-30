Eviction of pensioner from farm angers Outjo residents

Outjo residents in the Kunene Region on Wednesday expressed anger with a High Court judgment that was passed in March this year to legally evict a 63-year-old woman from a private-owned farm where she was born, grew up and where her relatives are buried.

The ruling was passed on 25 March 2020 to evict and auction livestock of Irmgard Hoeses if she fails to remove her property after 30 days from the judgement date.

Hoeses in an interview with Nampa on Wednesday said she was officially evicted from the farm on Tuesday and auctioning of her livestock is expected before 07 August 2020 at the Outjo Agra Auctioneer pens.

She said this is a result of her failing to remove her livestock and vacate the portion of Farm Aimab No. 124 situated 30 kilometres west of Outjo.

Hoeses claims her grandparents are buried on this farm, as well as her three nephews, whom she grew up with on the farm where their parents had worked.

“Now I have to lose 34 goats, 27 sheep and four cattle at an auction. I really need help to have my livestock back,” she said.

Outjo resident Margaret Pieters labelled the court ruling as unfair justice, saying Hoeses has nowhere to go since the only place she knows is that farm where she was born and raised even before independence.

She said the farm in September 2018 was purchased by Peya Hitula and his wife Hilia Hitula who are now the new owners.

“Since then eviction threats also started. This is a shame to the political leadership turning a blind eye on a sad story like this,” Pieters said.

David Hawiseb, 52, also a resident of Outjo, said it pains him and a lot of people “to see a defenceless woman being evicted in such a cruel manner”, and her livestock being sold at an auction because she has no place to go.

“Cases like this need government intervention because this woman really needs help,” he said.

Farm owner Peya Hitula on Tuesday already told this news agency in a telephone interview that Hoeses should concede and leave his property alone.

“I have been asking her to remove the livestock she accumulated while working on the farm, but she did not do so. It is not a resettlement farm but my private property,” he said.

Outjo Constituency Councillor, Johannes Antsino, on Wednesday said he is aware of the case.

