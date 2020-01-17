EVM use challenged in Supreme Court elections challenge

The use of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) without the verifiable paper trails (VPTs) by the Electoral Commission on Namibia (ECN) during the November 2019 presidential election came under fire in the Supreme Court on Friday.

At the beginning of the legal battle over the use of the EVMs and in his heads of arguments, Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett heavily attacked the provisions of Section 97 of the Electoral Act of 2004 that allow the ECN to use the EVMs without the verifiable paper trails during the election under dispute.

'The use of the electronic voting machines without verifiable paper trials during the November 2019 presidential election has mainly affected the credibility of the Namibian electoral process in general. The ECN, when they purchased these electronic voting machines from India without a single verifiable paper trail, did not at all take into consideration all the checks and balances in respect of the use of these machines, ' said Gauntlett.

According to Gauntlett, there was a deliberate non-compliance by the ECN with the principle provisions of Section 97 of the Electoral Act of 2004 when the electoral body bought these machines without verifiable paper trials and used them in the elections in the country over the past few years.

In addition, Gauntlett also attacked the decision by the ECN to use the EVMs without verifiable paper trails during the past elections since 2014 until 2019 despite several complaints by a number of political parties and civic organisations.

Advocate Gauntlett is representing the five candidates who contested the November 2019 Presidential election, including Independent Candidate, Dr Panduleni Itula, Henk Mudge of the Republican Party, Epafras Mukwiilongo of the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), Ignatius Shixwameni of All Peoples Party (APP) and Mike Kavekotora of Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP).

During the announcement of the results last year, Itula received 29.4 per cent of the total presidential votes, while Geingob obtained a majority of 56.3 per cent.

The five applicants

In the matter, five candidates are challenging both the use of the EVMs without verifiable paper trails and outcome of the presidential election in which President Hage Geingob was declared as duly elected president.

The five applicants are claiming in their papers before Supreme Court that the presidential election was allegedly rigged in the favour of Geingob.

The five applicants, in their court papers, also included a 126-page affidavit and annexures in which they outlined why the results of the presidential election should be nullified and a re-run be organised as soon as possible.

The applicants want the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring that the presidential election is null and void and also for the court to overturn the final results 'on the grounds of irregularities in connection with the use of the EVMs'.

Advocate Gauntlett (applicants) is being assisted by local Norman Tjombe and Elize Angula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency