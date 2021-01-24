Former Omusati regional councillor for the Ruacana Constituency, Kornelius Lazarus was buried at Etunda village near Ruacana on Saturday.

Lazarus died at the age of 82 in a private hospital at Outapi on 10 January due to illness.

According to the current Omusati regional constituency councillor, Andreas Shintama who confirmed Lazarus’s burial to Nampa, the late councilor served as the Ruacana councillor between 1999 and 2009.

The late Lazarus was also the principal of Oshoopala Primary School near Ruacana, before becoming the councillor of the constituency.

He is survived by his wife, Beata, and seven children.

Source: Namibia Press Agency