Ex-freedom fighter donates fruit trees in Ondangwa

Kambalona Trading Company of a former freedom fighter, Hosea Ndengu, on Friday donated 131 fruit trees to 12 schools in the Ondangwa Urban Constituency of the Oshana Region to be planted for landscaping at the constituency.

Ndengu is a resident of Ondangwa and started his landscaping initiative the past four years. He told Nampa on Saturday that his company aimed at donating 370 fruit and shade trees to more schools in Ondangwa, including those situated in the neighbouring Ondangwa Rural Constituency.

“The donation of trees is my company’s contribution towards the development of the country,” Ndengu explained, adding that learners in the field of agriculture will add practice to their theoretical studies by planting the trees he is donating.

Friday’s donation was the first by Ndengu’s company. “I am encouraging the beneficiaries to plant the tree accordingly and to ensure, at the same time, that they provide protection of the trees,” he stated.

Speaking during the tree donation on Friday, Oshana regional councillor for the Ondangwa Urban Constituency, Leonard Negonga said Ndengu’s donation of fruit tree is commendable and a good initiative to be emulated by other business people.

“Eating a fruit is keeping a doctor away,” Negonga told those present. He went on to call on the beneficiaries to do proper tree-plant and give in good time for the trees to bear the fruits.

Negonga has also appealed to each inhabitant of his constituency to plant one or two backyard trees.

Source: Namibia Press Agency