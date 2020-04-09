Ex-governors thank Geingob

Several former governors have thanked President Hage Geingob for having entrusted them with the role of being political heads of their respective regions.

Among those who expressed gratitude was former Kavango East governor, Samuel Mbambo, upon inquiry from Nampa on Wednesday.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that Geingob made drastic changes to the composition of the regional governors by showing eight the door and retaining six from the current crop.

Apart from Mbambo, others whose tenure ended are Otjozondjupa governor Otto Ipinge, Oshikoto’s Henock Kankoshi, Erongo’s Cleophas Mutjavikua, Omaheke’s Festus Ueitele, Ohangwena’s Usko Nghaamwa, Hardap’s Esme Isaack and||Kharas’ Lucia Basson.

“I tried my level best within my human limitations,” a candid Mbambo said.

Bonifatius Wakudumo takes over the baton from Mbambo.

“It was in his wisdom as the father of the nation to appoint me and equally to let somebody new to take over,” Mbambo added.

A theologian and anthropologist by training, the academic said he will continue availing his skills and expertise to make Namibia a better place.

“I am also a farmer. I believe that the food that is consumed by Namibians must be produced in Namibia,” he said.

Mbambo took issue with the fact that Namibia’s continued overreliance on other countries for food, a situation he described as unpleasant particularly during a time of a global calamity such as COVID-19.

“At a time like this, we don’t have to depend on somebody to feed us. I am from a place where nobody respects you if you can’t feed yourself. A beggar will never be respected,” he said.

In a separate interview, Kankoshi also thanked Geingob.

“He deserves my respect forever. I have to thank him for trusting me with leadership for the last five years. May the almighty bless him, his family and the people of Namibia,” Kankoshi said briefly.

Kankoshi’s void will be filled by former Defence Minister, Penda ya Ndakolo.

Reappointed Kunene governor, Marius Sheya was overcome by emotions when contacted.

“I think the reappointment came as a result of the confidence that the president has in the work that we are doing. I am a bit emotional. But I want to thank everybody in Kunene who is making sure that the government system works, whether it’s through advice or criticism. We will continue to work even harder,” Sheya said.

Meanwhile, ousted Omaheke governor Festus Ueitele declined to comment.

“What reaction do you want? When I was appointed, there was no reaction. I was appointed from among 70 000 people [inhabitants of Omaheke]. Please forward me your questions in writing,” Ueitele said.

Pijoo Nganate is the new Omaheke governor.

