Ex-PLAN combatants defend Geingob

President of the Namibia National Liberation Veterans’ Association (NNLVA), retired police commissioner Ben Shikovelo Shikongo said ex-combatants will not allow President Hage Geingob to be ‘dethroned dubiously’.

Shikongo made the remarks whilst addressing the commemoration of the Battle of Enghandja in Ohangwena Region on Friday.

Enghandja, a rural village in the Ohangwena Region, is where also a war conflict took place between then forces of the colonial regime and ex-combatants of the Swapo military wing, the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) on 02 April 1989.

“Over our dead bodies, the president will not be removed unconstitutionally as being advocated by some individuals of the opposition parties,” Shikongo told the commemoration gathering.

He claimed that “anarchists” have been developing in the country in recent times, adopting a fashion of insulting leaders in the Swapo-led government “right, left and centre” in the media.

Such an attitude, Shikongo said, is disturbing and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

He was quick to blame the young people, especially in the opposition, of ill-manners leading to confusion and an influence for the nation to turn against Swapo.

Shikongo used the same platform to demand for the government to consider veterans’ benefits also to be granted to parents whose children died while members of PLAN fighting for the freedom and independence of the country.

“You find a parent having all two or three children died while fighting for our independence, yet not recognised to benefit from veterans’ funds for the loss of their children,” he explained.

During Friday’s commemoration, the ex-PLAN combatants laid wreaths on the graves of three former colleagues who were killed in the battle of Enghandja on 02 April 1989 and buried at the village in an unmarked area.

Source: Namibia Press Agency