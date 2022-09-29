Exhibitors hope to benefit from WIAS.

The various exhibitors at the ongoing Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show (WIAS) have lauded the event as a great opportunity to make up for the losses suffered by their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, which began on 23 September, is scheduled to end on Saturday.

With an estimated 156 exhibitors, the WIAS drew participants ranging from large and small government agencies to the informal and formal traders.

One of this year’s exhibitors, Virginia Nandjungu, owner of Trisha Attires, told Nampa on Tuesday that the WIAS is an opportunity that every entrepreneur was looking forward to.

She stated that local and small businesses bore the brunt of the devastating effects of the COVID-19.

‘I began my businesses as a side hustle in 2020 and registered it as a full-fledged business in 2021. What began as a hobby has evolved into a source of income for me. Even though I had customers, I gradually noticed how few they became during the pandemic,” she said.

She added that she hopes the exposure at this year’s show will attract more customers to her business, while also providing her with the exposure she needs to broaden the scope of her print business.

Another exhibitor, Verna Nghuumono, who manufactures reusable sanitary pads, stated that the pandemic had a different but better experience for her as a business owner.

She stated that because of what she manufactures, corporate entities and non-governmental organisations flocked to her business and placed large orders in order to give back to the community.

‘I enjoy what I do because I know it makes a difference in the lives of Namibian girls. That is why I decided to participate as an exhibitor this year.

I’m hoping it will give my company the exposure it needs to reach more girls in our country,” she stated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency