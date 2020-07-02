Expectant mothers at Gobabis receive food donations

Expectant mothers accommodated at Lady Pohamba Maternity waiting home in Gobabis on Wednesday,

received food donations and sanitary kits from the Omaheke Regional Council (ORC) and Catholic AIDS Action (CAA).

A media statement issued by ORC’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Tauno Iileka said 12 mothers, mostly from the San community, received various

food items including maize meal, fresh fish, canned fish, cooking oil, meat, peas and lemons.

“Each mother also received a sanitary kit consisting of hand sanitiser, bath soap, dishwashing liquid and sanitary pads, sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund (UNPFA),” he added.

According to the statement, caretaker of the waiting home, Mitta Kangue, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, expressed gratitude for the donations saying most of the mothers accommodated at the shelter are struggling as they normally only rely on donations from Omaheke Governor’s Office and other donors.

“Therefore, any donations, even baby clothes and clothes for the mothers, will highly be appreciated,” she said.

CAA Gobabis Regional Office representative, Julia Tjaapo said although her organisation typically implements HIV and AIDS interventions, the dignity sanitary kits are distributed to expectant and nursing mothers, teenage girls and women with disabilities regardless of their HIV status.

Source: Namibia Press Agency