FAA Commander-in-Chief determines licensing of Chief Commissioner Sebastião Gunza to retirement
Angolan head of State João Lourenço decided on Monday to authorise the Chief Commissioner of the National Police, Sebastião Domingos Gunza, to take his retirement.
The information is expressed in a press release from the Presidency’s Office, stating that João Lourenço acted in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) .
Sebastião Domingos Gunza was sworn in as Chief Judge of the Court of Auditors on same day
Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)