Face to face learning to resume under strict conditions

The Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare has announced the reopening and resumption of face-to-face schooling for all ECDs, crèches and kindergartens as from 07 September.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, the ministry said that the immense spread of COVID-19 experienced over the past two months has led to the adopting of stringent safety and health protocols to protect children.

The ministry urged all ECD operators and parents to agree in writing to abide by these guidelines and said learners, teachers and other school staff who are not feeling well, should stay at home.

The ministry said for children between the ages of zero and one, a maximum of six children per educarer will be allowed, while for ages one to two years old, a maximum of 10 children per educarer and for ages three to four and five to six, a maximum of 20 children per educarer will be allowed.

Where children are more than the number indicated in each group, two or more educarers should be allocated. Parents are prohibited from entering premises for enquiries, payments and other relevant matters.

“Parents are urged to ensure sufficient distance during drop-off and pick-up, while educators are to support children in keeping distance to avoid forming groups,” the ministry said.

It also stated that masks should not be worn by children under the age of three or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or unable to remove the mask without assistance and preferably, children should wear full face shields as the first option.

Children’s school bags and shoes should be sanitised upon arrival and departure, while items used often such as light switches, railings, lunch tables, sports equipment, door and window handles, toys, teaching and learning aids should also be constantly sanitised.

When a person is suspected to be infected or to have come in contact with an infected person, the facility should immediately be disinfected and the person should be sent home and be isolated, the ministry added.

Schools will close on 18 December 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency